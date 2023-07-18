New Delhi: Launching a scathing attack against the opposition unity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the primary aim of the opposition is their family and the not the nation. The Prime Minister also said that corruption is the main motivation of the opposition allies.

Speaking at the virtual inauguration of the Veer Savarkar airport terminal in Port Blair, Modi said, “"For them, family is first, nation is nothing. Corruption is their motivation. The bigger the scam, the more corrupt the person, the higher their seat at the table”.

Targeting without naming the major political allies of the opposition like Congress, DMK, TMC, SP and RJD, Modi said, “"In a democracy, it is of the people, by the people and for the people. But for the dynastic political parties, it is of the family, by the family and for the family. The country is from this dynastic politics. For them, only their family's growth matters not that of the poor in the country”.

Interestingly enough, the attack comes on a day when both NDA and the opposition are flexing their muscles before the crucial Lok Sabah election. Taking a dig at the opposition just before the NDA meet at 5 pm in the evening, the Prime Minister said, “"Those who have gathered to tackle NDA in 2024 general elections, stay silent when asked about their corruption charges”.

Also read: PM virtually inaugurates new integrated terminal building of Port Blair airport

“There was violence during the West Bengal panchayat elections and all of them remained shut. Congress and Left workers were pleading for their safety. But their leaders were selfish enough to leave the workers in that dire situation," the Prime Minister added.

The Prime Minister also took a dig at Rahul Gandhi and said, “If someone insults a community and is punished by the court, he is honoured. Today, people of the country have already decided to bring us back in 2024. So, people who are responsible for the plight of India have opened their shops".

Making a veiled mockery at the gathering of 26 political parties the Prime Minister said, “24 ke liye 26 hone waale rajnaitik dalon par ye bada fit baith'ta hai (For election in 24, this aggregate of 26 parties really fit in)”. “People of the country say that this is a 'Kattar Bhrashtachar Sammelan (Meeting of the Corrupt)’. Another speciality of this meeting is that if someone is out on bail in a corruption of crores of Rupees, they are seen with great respect. If the entire family is out on bail, then they are more honoured,” he added.

Also read: "The unstable PM contender": posters targeting Bihar CM Nitish Kumar surfaces in Bengaluru ahead of Oppn meet