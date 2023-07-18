Bengaluru: Flex banners accusing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the Sultanganj bridge collapse in his State has sprung up at a key traffic junction ahead in the City. The snide poster campaign comes at a time when the Opposition parties are meeting here to chalk out a strategy to unseat the ruling BJP from the Centre.

Police were notified about the posters put up at 'Chalukya Circle.' The location is just a stone's throw from the venue of the meeting which is being attended by Nitish Kumar. Police hurriedly removed the banners from the site and are on the look out for the miscreants who were involved in the campaign. It is still unclear how these banners made it to this key junction without being checked by the police when there is a high profile event underway in the City.

"Welcome to Shri Nitish Kumar, Chief Minister, Government of Bihar. Sultanganj Bridge, Nitish Kumar's gift to Bihar that keeps collapsing. While bridges in Bihar cannot withstand his reign, count on him to lead the 'Opposition Party' campaign," read a poster from near the venue.

"The unstable Prime Ministerial contender. Bangalore rolls out the Red Carpet for Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. First date of Sultanganj bridge collapse - April 2022. Second date of Sultanganj bridge collapse - June 2023," another poster read.

