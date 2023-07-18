Kolkata (West Bengal) : After a gap of more than two years, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi faced each other again at the opposition meeting in Bengaluru on Monday. The personal relationship between the two is going to be crucial in forging an alliance nationally. This is the biggest question being debated in the country's political circles at the moment.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee has been trying to bring the anti-BJP forces under one umbrella since winning the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections. She has repeatedly said that if the opposition wants to fight against the BJP, success is not possible unless it puts up only one candidate against the rival in every seat.

But after the success in the 2021 assembly polls, this anti-BJP initiative of Mamata Banerjee was facing various hurdles. On the one hand, Sonia Gandhi's illness and on the other the Trinamool Congress's initiative to strengthen the party by breaking up the Congress in Goa, Assam, Tripura and Manipur has led to an escalation of conflict with the country's grand old political party.

Now, the political circles have started feeling hopeful after the alliance initiative in 2023 because Sonia Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee came onto a single platform to lay a strong foundation for the crucial alliance ahead of the 2024 general elections. As a result, the political circles think that it will have a telling effect on the future political scene.

Giving his comment, AICC member Subhankar Sarkar said, "In the current situation Mamata Banerjee and Sonia Gandhi's equation is very significant. I hope some constructive decisions can be taken from this stage in the fight against BJP. The primary goal is to defeat the BJP. And that's why everyone is looking up to this meeting."

On the other hand, Trinamool Congress spokesperson Tapas Roy said, "Mamata Banerjee is an important and accepted name in national politics at the moment. From that place, she has been saying for a long time that if we want to win against BJP, we need to fight on this principle of one against one. I hope the Congress leadership will understand this. So the coming together of Mamata and Sonia is going to be significant. This meeting is going to be a milestone in the anti-BJP fight."