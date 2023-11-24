OUR WAR ROOMS IN JAIPUR AND DELHI WOULD MONITOR THE POLLING RANDHAWA

New Delhi : A day ahead of the crucial Rajasthan polling on Nov 25, the Congress on Friday alerted its booth level teams in the state to counter any attempts by the BJP to play some mischief. Polling for the 200 member Rajasthan assembly will take place On Nov 25. The result would be out on December 3.

“We have alerted the booth level teams to remain vigilant. The BJP can do anything. We have been demanding use of ballot paper so no tampering can be done with the Electronic Voting Machines. When the world’s advanced democracies have given up EVMs, why can’t India? Therefore, we have asked the local teams to ensure high polling which is needed for a secure mandate,” AICC general secretary in charge of Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa told this channel.

“Our war rooms in Jaipur and Delhi would monitor the polling. We have also asked all the state leaders and the respective candidates to be alert as well,” he said. Randhawa and other senior AICC functionaries reviewed the polling day strategy on Friday to ensure that the culmination of a tough campaign ends smoothly on Nov 25.

According to the AICC leader, the Rajasthan campaign has been a tough one and the party was hopeful of coming to power again due to the unity between chief minister Ashok Gehlot and senior leader Sachin Pilot besides the social welfare agenda of the party specially the unique health insurance scheme.

“I had asked both Gehlot and Pilot to forget the past and work together for the party’s win. They have done strong campaigning. Yesterday, Gehlot issued an appeal made by Pilot urging the voters to come out and vote in support of the Congress. In contrast, the BJP came across totally divided, forcing the PM to campaign,” said Randhawa.

According to party insiders, the Congress was close to the victory margin in 2018 polls with 100 seats and was able to get additional support from some independents and six BSP lawmakers.

“This time, we are looking at a comfortable majority of our own which will not encourage the BJP to indulge in horse trading. We are confident of a win but we need a higher polling percentage to secure a mandate,” said Randhawa. The AICC functionary said he was hopeful of winning many of the seats the Congress had been losing for years as a special action plan was rolled out there.

The AICC in charge of Rajasthan said he was satisfied with the campaign led by party chief Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the top state leaders but was unhappy over the way the PM lowered the political discourse.