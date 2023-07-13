NOT GOING ANYWHERE LOOKING FORWARD TO INDIAN CITIZENSHIP AFTER CLEAN CHIT BY POLICE ARRESTED PAK WOMAN SEEMA GHULAM HAIDER

New Delhi/Greater Noida: Pakistani woman Seema Ghulam Haider, who recently infiltrated into India for her cross-border “love” for Indian national Sachin has shifted to Sachin's house to at Rabupura in Greater Noida after getting bail from the court. Seema, a resident of Karachi who has separated from her husband after having four children with him, has claimed that she married Sachin at Pashupatinath Temple in Nepal in March this year after the two fell in love with each other while playing PUBG.

After getting married in Nepal, Sachin came to India while Seema returned home in Pakistan. In May, Seema crossed into the Indian side along with her four children and reached Rabupura in Greater Noida to meet Sachin. But both were arrested and sent to jail. After getting bail from the court, Seema and Sachin are living like husband and wife in Rabupura.

Seema said that she is looking forward to Indian citizenship come what may. As Police and Central Security Investigation Agencies are engaged into the investigation of the Pakistani woman's credentials, ETV Bharat caught up with Seema Haider for an exclusive chat. In this special conversation, Seema tells ETV Bharat about her love for Sachin, her marriage in Nepal and infiltration into the Indian side to live with her lover and hopefully get an Indian passport.



ETV Bharat (ETVB): How does it feel to live in India?

Seema Ghulam Haider (SGH): I love living in India. The environment here is good. I feel very good here and now want to stay in India only.

ETVB: What made you to cross into the Indian side illegally?

SGH: There is no direct flight from Pakistan to Nepal, one has to go to Dubai first to come to Nepal. That's why I reached Nepal by flight from Pakistan via Dubai. I reached Nepal with the right documents but did not have the documents to come to India. That's why I entered the border of India in an illegal manner and then reached Rabupura in Greater Noida.

ETVB: What is your next step to get an Indian citizenship?

SGH: Nothing has happened yet to get the citizenship of India because the police and security agencies are investigating the case. I will take the next course of action only after getting a clean chit from the police. I have requested the Government of India to grant me an Indian citizenship so that I am able to live (with my husband) here.

ETVB: If you do not get an Indian citizenship, will you return to Pakistan?

SGH: I am not going anywhere, I will stay here. After I get a clean chit in the investigation by the police and security agencies, I will request the government for citizenship. I am not going to run away, even if I have to go to jail.

ETVB: Besides love for Sachin, are there any other specific reasons for coming to India?

SGH: I have come to India from Pakistan solely because of my love for Sachin.We got married in a temple in Nepal. Once I get the citizenship of India, we will get married here too in a grand manner.

ETVB: What do you say about the Police claiming to have recovered some fake documents at the time of arrest?

SGH: Police seized three Aadhaar cards from me. There is nothing wrong with the documents recovered from me.