MY FACEBOOK ACCOUNT HAS BEEN HACKED KAPIL SIBAL

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal said on Sunday that his Facebook account has been hacked for the last 10 days. "My Facebook account has been hacked for the last 10 days," Sibal said in a post on 'X'.

Earlier in November, the Rajya Sabha MP hit out at the central government after Opposition party leaders received an 'Apple warning message' claiming a privacy breach attempt on their devices.

"The government itself has people who are compulsive wrongdoers. Why talk of the opposition? Everything that this government has done since it came to power has been contrary to the Constitution. Actually, they have subverted every provision of the Constitution. People belonging to the BJP, against whom serious cases are pending, are out on bail. This is a complete misuse of the system," Kapil Sibal told ANI.

Several political leaders also reported receiving alerts from Apple in November. Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge and party's General Secretary organisation KC Venugopal, Congress' Pawan Khera, Shashi Tharoor, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra, BRS working president KT Rama Rao and AAP MP Raghav Chaddha are among others who reported receiving alert messages from Apple.

The leaders of the opposition parties have alleged that the government was behind the attempt to breach their devices. The leaders also shared screenshots of the warning received on their devices.

After a major controversy erupted between the ruling party and the opposition leaders over the alleged hacking of their phones, Apple officially announced that it does not attribute the threat notifications to any specific state-sponsored attacker.