New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in a building in central Delhi's Barakhamba Road, officials said. According to the fire officials, they received information regarding the blaze at 6.20 pm, following which at least 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire is on the ninth floor of DCM building at Barakhamba Road, they added. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. Video from the spot showed the firemen trying to douse the flames while it was raining heavily in the area. Delhi is already facing floods as Yamuna breached its record water level earlier this week.

The fire at Barakhamba, which is a stone's throw away from the famous Connaught Place, comes days after the July 12 fire in a Mahindra service centre in Mayapuri, Phase 1 area of the national capital in which several vehicles were gutted.

This is a developing story. More details will follow.