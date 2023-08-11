New Delhi: The Lok Sabha was on Friday adjourned till 12 noon immediately after it resumed for merely 30 seconds on Friday. Amid sloganeering by Opposition INDIA bloc members, led by Congress, an agitated Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourned the Lower House.

Meanwhile, the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge raked up the issue of Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in the Upper House of the Parliament.

"If you suspend him (Chowdhury), it is not good," Kharge, who is also the Congress President, said in the Rajya Sabha.

A discussion on the violence in Manipur, where 152 people have been killed, is likely to take place in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, the last day of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, in the national capital.

Since the commencement of the Monsoon Session, the Upper House has witnessed high drama. The Opposition INDIA bloc, led by Congress, has been demanding discussion on the situation in the northeastern state, where violence first erupted on May 3. Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an elaborate statement in the Lok Sabha while replying to the No-Confidence Motion against the Council of Ministers on Thursday where he attacked the Congress. The No-Confidence Motion was eventually defeated in the Lower House of Parliament.

However, the Prime Minister is yet to speak on the Manipur issue in the Rajya Sabha. The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned multiple times due to the sloganeering by the Opposition members. The Rajya Sabha has also seen heated arguments between Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar and TMC member Derek O'Brien.

Meanwhile, in the Lok Sabha, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move The Central Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023 for consideration and passing. The Congress is also likely to take up the issue of the suspension of its leader in the Lower House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

