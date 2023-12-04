LOK SABHA PASSES THE ADVOCATES AMENDMENT BILL 2023

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Monday passed The Advocates (Amendment) Bill 2023, which aims at regulating the legal profession by a single Act and seeks to target "touts", after an elaborate discussion.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal while speaking in the Lower House of the Parliament said that there should be no role of the touts in the country's courts.

The Bill seeks to amend the Advocates Act 1961. The Bill has already been passed by the Rajya Sabha on August 3 and will now be given to the President for her assent.

The Bill aims to regulate the legal profession solely through the Advocates Act of 1961, abolishing the Legal Practitioners Act of 1879. However, it preserves a clause addressing touts in courts.

NCP Lok Sabha member from Baramati Supriya Sule, who took part in the debate, highlighted safety concerns for lawyers, doctors, and press personnel, questioning the government's plans to ensure their protection.

Following the passage of the Bill, NK Premchandran, who was in the Chair, adjourned the House till Tuesday, December 5 - 11 AM. This is the first bill passed by the Lower House of Parliament in the Winter session, which began on Monday.