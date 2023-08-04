New Delhi: Amid ruckus by both Opposition MPs and Treasury benches, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar adjourned the House till August 7. The House was adjourned till 11 am on Monday as both Treasury benches and the Opposition parties were adamant on their demands to discuss atrocities against women in Rajasthan and Manipur violence, respectively, leading to a ruckus in the House. Earlier on Friday, Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon. Lok Sabha, which was also adjourned, resumed at 12 noon.

Earlier Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal that there should be a discussion in the House on the law and order situation in Rajasthan.

"Everybody is concerned about Rajasthan for crimes against women. The Rajya Sabha should discuss the issue. There is a complete law and order breakdown in Rajasthan. A notice under rule 176 was given to the Chair for initiating a discussion on it," Goyal said.

When Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar was addressing the members, the Opposition members created a ruckus, forcing him to adjourn the House. The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been adjourned multiple times following uproar over violence in strife-torn Manipur since the beginning of the Monsoon session of the Parliament in the national capital.

The Narendra Modi government has earlier on several times in both Houses said that it was ready for a discussion on the violence in Manipur, which first erupted on May 3. In a fresh incident of violence, at least 20 people were injured in the Bishnupur district of the northeastern state.