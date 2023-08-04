New Delhi: Delhi Women's Commission Chairperson Swati Maliwal recently returned from violence hit Manipur and has submitted an interim report on the recommendations to President Droupadi Murmu. The DCW chairperson has also recommended to impose President's rule in the strife torn north east state. In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Maliwal delved into the violence against women in Manipur in particular and women's safety in the country in general and the measures to be taken to end violence against women. Here are a few excerpts from the interview.

ETV Bharat (ETB): On your return from Manipur, you submitted an interim report on recommendations to the President . What are your expectations?

Swati Maliwal (SM): The condition of Manipur is very bad. First of all President's Rule should be imposed there. Also Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh's resignation should be taken. Apart from this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi should send his cabinet ministers to Manipur, so that the dreadful situation can be brought under control.

A special investigation team should be set up to find out the reasons for the ongoing violence and sexual assaults against women in Manipur. It should be monitored by an experienced retired Supreme Court judge. A helpline number should be issued immediately for the victims of violence in Manipur.

ETB: In the last days, women were murdered at three different places in Delhi. How can it be prevented?

SM: Ten years have passed since the Nirbhaya incident. At that time I also protested. The central and state governments at that time had claimed that incidents like Nirbhaya will not be allowed to happen again. But even today the news of rape is being published in the newspapers. Only the names of the victimized women or girls have changed.

The situation is as it was then. Ever since I became the chairperson of DCW, I have demanded the central government many times that the accountability of the Delhi Police should be fixed. The Delhi Police reports directly to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Violent incidents against women are increasing in the capital. But not a single meeting is held to stop it.

A high level committee should be formed to prevent violent incidents related to women.

ETB: Who should be included in the High Level Committee?



SM: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinay Kumar Saxena, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Women's Commission should be included in this committee to discuss in detail the problems of women in the capital. Women related issues should be discussed once a month.

ETB: What is the plan of DCW regarding the safety of women in Delhi?



SM: The Delhi Women's Commission is working round the clock for the safety of women in the national capital. DCW's women's helpline 181 receives 2000 to 4000 calls daily. The DCW team meets any woman who is troubled. In six years, the Women's Commission has heard more than 1 lakh complaints. Earlier, the DCW would hear a case in eight years.

Even after continuous efforts of DCW, women are not safe in Delhi.

ETB: As you said that despite DCW's efforts, women are not safe. Where does the problem lie?

SM: Right now Delhi is being known as the Rape Capital. This is a matter of great shame. For this, I directly blame the central government. When an 8-year-old girl was raped, I went on a 10-day fast. After this, the central government brought the law in which the rapists of minor girls were to be hanged. But after a year and a half again I had to sit on hunger strike.

Because the law has come, but it has not been implemented.

ETB: What types of cases are reported to DCW?

SM: About 60 to 70 percent of the cases received by DCW are domestic violence cases. Apart from this, cases of rape, sexual violence, cyber frauds etc. are also reported to the commission. DCW has protected thousands of girls from sex traffickers. There are also cases of violence against domestic workers. But the concern is that DCW is working continuously, but when will the central government wake up?