Modi To Take Oath For 3rd Time on Sunday, Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Served As PMs Four Times

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to take oath for the third consecutive term on June 9.

Presently, the father and daughter duo of Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi hold the distinction of serving Prime Ministers for the highest four times each. After swearing-in for the third time, Modi will join Atal Bihari Vajpayee who was PM thrice in 1996, 1998 and 1999.

Jawaharlal Nehru became temporary PM in 1947 and then went to become PM three more times in 1952, 1957 and 1962. Indira Gandhi served four times as PM in 1966, 1967, 1971 and 1980.

PM Modi is among the top five longest serving PMs with Jawaharlal Nehru leading the list. Next comes Indira Gandhi followed by Modi, Manmohan Singh and Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The first PM of the country, Jawaharlal Nehru was the longest serving prime minister and the first to die in office. He served as PM from August 15, 1947 to May 27, 1964 which was for a period of 16 years and 286 days.

Indira Gandhi, the first woman PM served for 15 years and 350 days from January 24, 1966 to March 24, 1977 and from January 14, 1980 to October 31, 1984.

PM Modi is the first non-Congress PM who served two consecutive terms. He has already served for 10 years and nine days from May 26, 2014-2019 and May 30, 2019-2024.

Manmohan Singh, was the first Sikh PM who served for 10 years and four days from May 22, 2004 to May 26, 2014.

The first non-Congress PM to complete full term as prime minister was Atal Bihari Vajpayee who served for six years and 80 days.

Among the other PMs include Rajiv Gandhi, who was the youngest PM and served office from October 31, 1984 to December 2, 1989, which was for five years and 32 days.

Then, PV Narsimha Rao (June 21, 1991 to May 16, 1996) who was first PM from south India, Morarji Desai (March 24, 1977 to July 28, 1979), Lal Bahadur Shastri (June 9, 1964 to January 11, 1966) and VP Singh (December 2, 1989 to November 10, 1990)