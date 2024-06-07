Amid Breakup Rumours, Ananya Panday Relates to Emotions of 'Disgust and Embarrassment' the Most - Watch

Amid Breakup Rumours, Ananya Panday Relates to Emotions of 'Disgust and Embarrassment' the Most (ANI)

Hyderabad: Ananya Panday recently made a splash at the much-awaited Inside Out 2 event, where she unveiled the new trailer. During the event held in Mumbai on June 7, she was asked about the emotions she finds most relatable, and the actor, reportedly going through a breakup with Aditya Roy Kapur, quipped that it would be 'disgust and embarrassment'.

Inside Out (2015) is hailed as a cult animation flick, so expectations are sky-high for its sequel, Inside Out 2. Ananya Panday will lend her voice to the character of Riley in the Hindi version of the sequel. The actor, who graced the event, turned heads with her attire and also shared her thoughts openly.

At the Inside Out 2 press conference, when asked to relate her close friends with an emotion, Ananya associated Suhana Khan with the emotion of joy while she attached Shanaya Kapoor's name with anger and humorously mentioned that her friend Orry is definitely disgust personified.

When asked about dealing with a mix of emotions, Ananya confessed, "Every day feels like an emotional khichdi in my mind, but it’s crucial to genuinely feel your emotions and not suppress them." Asked about the emotion she relates to the most, Ananya replied, "It's definitely disgust and embarrassment. I feel like I'm dressed in embarrassment today!"

In a light-hearted moment, Ananya associated her close friends with emotions. She mentioned, “Suhana Khan would definitely be joy. Shanaya Kapoor (her sister) would be anger because she'd say ‘Don’t angry me’ when we were kids! And Orry (Orry Awatramani) is disgust for sure. Orry always has that expression.”

During the media Q&A, Ananya shared her favorite animation films, expressing love for Finding Nemo (2003) and The Lion King (1994). She's particularly intrigued by Scar's character and wishes to know his backstory. Ananya also expressed a hope that kids watch films like Inside Out to learn about life, recalling her own experience watching the first part in the USA with her best friend, Suhana, when she was 17. She found the film beautiful and relatable and hopes today's kids and youth will feel the same about Inside Out 2 which is slated hit cinemas on June 14.