Cattle Smuggling Case: SC Asks Delhi HC to Decide Bail Plea of Sukanya Mondal

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Delhi High Court to decide within three months the bail plea filed by Sukanya Mondal, daughter of Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal, who was arrested in a money laundering case in connection with cattle smuggling in West Bengal. Anubrata Mondal is also in jail in the same case.

A vacation bench comprising justices Aravind Kumar and Sandeep Mehta said the petitioner, who has sought for being enlarged on bail before this court is contending inter alia that the application filed for being enlarged on bail before the High Court is being adjourned from time to time. Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, appearing for Mondal, submitted that the bail proceedings were being repeatedly deferred before the High Court.

"We request the High Court of Delhi to dispose of the bail application filed by the petitioner expeditiously and preferably within three months from the date of re-opening," said the bench in its order.

“Subject to the above observation, the special leave petition is dismissed. We make it clear that we have not expressed any opinion on merits and all contentions of the parties are kept open. Pending application(s), if any, are consigned to record”, said the bench.

Sukanya was arrested by the ED on April 26 last year. She had challenged a trial court’s June 1, 2023 order dismissing her bail plea. Her father was arrested by the CBI in connection with the same case on August 11, 2022 and later he was arrested by ED. The ED registered the money laundering case following an FIR registered by the CBI in Kolkata against Satish Kumar, who was then a BSF Commandant. The CBI FIR alleged that Anubrata Mondal, along with Kumar, other public servants and private persons, was involved in the cattle smuggling racket.

