KEJRIWAL REACTS TODAY IS A BLACK DAY BJP GOVERNMENT HAS INSULTED THE VOTE RIGHTS OF DELHI PEOPLE

Today is a 'black day', BJP government has 'insulted' the vote, rights of Delhi peopleNew Delhi: Soon after the Rajya Sabha passed the Delhi Services Bill, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said it was a "black day" for India's democracy and accused the BJP-ruled Centre of trying to "usurp" power through the backdoor. He also said that it was an "insult" to the right to vote of the people of Delhi.

Parliament on Monday passed a contentious bill that gives the Central government control over bureaucrats in the Delhi government with the Rajya Sabha approving it with 131 votes in favour and 102 against. Home Minister Amit Shah defended the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, saying the proposed legislation is aimed at providing effective and corruption-free governance in the national capital.

In a video message, Kejriwal slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. He said the people of Delhi will not give even a single seat to the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Kejriwal claimed that the BJP was not able to compete with him and the AAP government's work and so was therefore "torturing" the people of Delhi. Asserting that he is the "son of Delhi", Kejriwal claimed that people liked him. (PTI)