JD U IS ONE AND WILL REMAIN UNITED SAYS LALAN SINGH REFUTES RESIGNATION RUMOURS

New Delhi: Amid political buzz in Bihar over the reports claiming that all is not well between JD (U) President Lalan Singh and Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, both the leaders attended a meeting of its national office-bearers here on Thursday, a day before its national executive and council meetings. Taking to reporters over Lalan Singh's resignation, JD (U) chief spokesperson KC Tyagi said, "Why will he resign? Nitish Kumar, Lalan Singh and I have been together for the last 48 hours. "Can't we even meet? This is all speculations of the media and he is not going with the BJP."

When Lalan Singh was asked to comment on the rumours of his resignation, he said, "This was a routine meeting today. We will inform you after the national executive meeting. On my resignation, I have said in the morning as well. If I would have to give it, I will let you know and will take your suggestions and I will also see the resignation draft being prepared by the BJP through you. You are trying to set the narrative... JD(U) is one and will remain united".

Another party spokesperson, Rajib Ranjan, said the office-bearers discussed the contents of the political agenda for Friday's meetings. There was no discussion on any organisational changes, he asserted. Issues like caste census and the rise in reservations in Bihar are likely to figure prominently in the meetings on Friday.

Before the meeting of office-bearers, Singh met Kumar at his residence here and the two leaders later arrived at the party office together, a gesture aimed at sending out a message of unity within the party.