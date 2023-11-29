INDIA WILL WATCH WITH KEEN INTEREST AS BHUTAN HEADS FOR ELECTIONS

New Delhi: In yet another stride towards fostering democratic principles in the heart of the Himalayas, the Kingdom of Bhutan is gearing up for its next parliamentary elections, scheduled for November 30. This will be the fourth parliamentary elections since the country transitioned to a constitutional monarchy in 2008.

Elections to the National Assembly of Bhutan are held in two phases. In the primary phase that will be held on November 30, people will have the choice of five parties to vote for this time. Following this, a runoff round will be held on January 9 next year where the two parties with the highest number of votes will field candidates in all 47 parliamentary constituencies called Demkhongs. The King of Bhutan will then invite the winner to form the next government in the country that borders India’s northeastern region.

This time, there are five parties in the fray - Druk Nyamrup Tshogpa (DNT) or Bhutan United Party, People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Bhutan Tendrel Party (BTP), Druk Phuensum Tshogpa (DPT), and Druk Thundrel Tshogpa (DTT).

The DNT has been Bhutan’s governing party since the 2018 National Assembly election, in which the party won a majority of the seats. Lotay Tshering, the leader of DNT, served as the Prime Minister of Bhutan till the dissolution of the National Assembly, the lower house of the country’s parliament, ahead of this year’s elections.

Prior to 2018, the PDP was in power in the Himalayan kingdom. Its leader Tshering Tobgay served as the Prime Minister of Bhutan from 2013 to 2018. The DPT is another major political party of Bhutan. It won the first parliamentary elections in Bhutan in 2008 under the constitutional monarchy. Its leader Jigme Thinley served as the first politically elected Prime Minister of Bhutan.

The BTP is a new party founded by Dasho Pema Chewang following his resignation as Secretary of the National Land Commission of Bhutan in November 2022. The party will be contesting for the first time in the parliamentary elections being held this year. The DTT too is a new party founded in 2022. The party is headed by Kinga Tshering, a former member of parliament who represented the DPT from North Thimphu constituency following the 2013 elections.

What are the manifestos of these parties for this year’s elections?

The newly-formed DTT’s manifesto is centred on the concept of ‘Sunomics’ (from sun, which is the party’s logo, and economics). The party says it is based on Buddhist capitalism with the spirit of the globally acclaimed gross national happiness (GNH). The party pledged to cut regulations, increase resource extraction in a sustainable manner, introduce private healthcare services, and to facilitate offshore banking.

The incumbent DNT’s manifesto seeks to transform Bhutan into a developed nation by 2034. It targets a $5 billion economy by 2029 and a $10 billion by 2034. This economic expansion plan is set to significantly boost GDP per capita with projections of $4,256 by 2029 and exceeding $12,000 by 2034.

The manifesto of the earlier ruling party PDP is the longest of all the parties. The PDP has articulated its economic objectives, aiming to double the GDP from $2.5 billion to $5 billion and elevate the GDP per capita from $3,400 to $12,000 within the coming decade. Additionally, the party seeks to achieve full employment, reaching 97.5 percent in the next five years, generating an average of 10,000 jobs annually. This ambitious plan includes the creation of 2,000 jobs within the digital sector. Furthermore, the PDP aims to bolster private sector investment, aiming for a substantial increase from the current 40 percent to a robust 60 percent within the next five years.

In its manifesto, the DPT, the first party to be elected to power under the constitutional monarchy, underscores the significance of a robust monetary policy, placing emphasis on clearly defined objectives to ensure transparency and comprehension for the public. The party advocates for safeguarding the independence of the Royal Monetary Authority (RMA) to base monetary decisions on thorough economic analysis.

The DPT aims to foster collaboration with the RMA, emphasising the need for all decisions to be grounded in scientific analysis to promote macroeconomic stability. It further seeks to align monetary policies with broader economic strategies, such as fiscal policy and structural reforms, to achieve comprehensive stability and growth. As part of its agenda, the DPT aims to collaboratively work with the RMA to responsibly lower existing interest rates on loans, ensuring that such decisions are made through consultations and in the best interest of economic well-being.

The manifesto of the other newly-formed party BPT aims to expand the size of the country’s economy to $10 billion by 2034 from the current level of approximately $2.85 billion in 2022. It aims to propel Bhutan towards a high-income nation by 2034 and achieve economic self-reliance and promote an open and progressive economy.

Why are the parliamentary elections of Bhutan of interest for India?

Bhutan holds strategic importance for India due to its location in the Himalayas, serving as a buffer between India and China. The two countries share a long and porous border, and stability in Bhutan is crucial for India’s security concerns. India and Bhutan have historically maintained close ties, with India playing a significant role in Bhutan’s development. These ties are reflected in various aspects, including economic cooperation, cultural exchange, and security collaboration.

India and Bhutan also have a strong partnership in the field of hydropower. Bhutan’s hydropower projects contribute significantly to its economy, and India is a major buyer of Bhutanese electricity. Parliamentary decisions in Bhutan regarding such projects can impact bilateral economic relations.