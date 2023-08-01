New Delhi: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has once again extended the last date of registration for admission to its July 2023 session. Earlier, the last date of registration was July 31 but, now it has been extended till August 10.

Students who want to enrol in any course in IGNOU can register online. For admission to the Open Distance Learning (ODL) courses, students have to register on the university's official website https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/ and click https://ignouiop.samarth.edu.in/ for admission to online courses. Detailed information about all the courses and the contents are available on the official website of IGNOU. More than 200 undergraduate, postgraduate and certificate courses are run by IGNOU through ODL and online medium.

In order to enrol themselves for any course, students will have to first register themselves online by visiting the admission portal of IGNOU. During registration, students will have to fill their complete information by selecting the course they want to opt. After registration, the student will get a registration number. Along with this, he/she will receive a message on e-mail and mobile that were given at the time of registration. A user name will be given to the student to enable him/her to login in future. A student needs to remember his/her password in order to login next time.

Some of the documents required for filling the admission form online are scanned photograph and signature and scanned copies of educational qualification, experience certificate (if applicable) and category certificate. Also, students can modify their details if errors were made during registration by using their login credentials.

Both Indian and foreign students can enrol through the university's portal.