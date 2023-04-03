Karnal (Haryana): An 81-year-old student completed his Bachelor of Arts degree from the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) in Haryana's Karnal on Monday. Lal Singh, an 81-year-old student from Sirsa, who retired from the army, reached the 36th convocation ceremony of IGNOU to receive his graduate degree. He joined the army after clearing his class VIII examination. After retiring from the army, he joined Haryana Transport Department. After retiring from the department, Lal Singh was inspired by his grandchildren to study further.

Singh took the support of IGNOU, leaving behind the age limit and started moving forward. Despite his age he completed his 10th and 12th from IGNOU and today he came to Karnal to receive his BA degree in the convocation ceremony organised by IGNOU. Lal Singh was welcomed by the students clapping in the packed hall and honoured by the IGNOU officials.

The 36th convocation ceremony was held at Indira Gandhi National Open University. More than 300 students in the age group of 18 to 81 years from Karnal and Chandigarh Regional Centre took the degrees. President Draupadi Murmu and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also joined the programme through video conferencing from IGNOU headquarters in New Delhi.

Also read: Director Ram Gopal Varma receives B tech degree after 37 years

Education Board Bhiwani Secretary Rajesh Goyal said that the target is to take the enrollment of students to 50% adding that preparations are on to implement the new education policy. Dr Rajesh Goyal, Secretary of Haryana Education Board, awarded degrees to the students at the convocation held in Karnal.

Talking to the media, Rajesh Goyal said, "It is the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the enrollment of education in the country should reach 50%, which is now around 27%. All preparations are being done by the Education Department to implement the new education policy. We are working on issues like multiple entries and multiple exits, integration of regional languages, agreement with international universities, skill development and agreement of universities with various industrial units and are moving forward at a rapid pace."

IGNOU Karnal's regional in-charge director Dr Dharampal said, "On Monday IGNOU's convocation is being organised at 36 centres of the country in which degrees are being given to 2 lakh 79 thousand students." He further said that 16,000 students are being awarded degrees under the Karnal Regional Centre. He said that the enrollment of IGNOU Regional Centre Karnal will soon cross two lakhs.

Lal Singh Godara said that he used to serve the nation but due to his less qualification, people used to taunt him. So, he decided to complete his education. He said that he will also get MA and PhD degrees.