FEMALE BODY CHOPPED INTO PIECES FOUND IN DELHI DRONES DEPLOYED TO FIND REMAINING PARTS

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has deployed drones to find the possible remaining parts of a female body recovered near the Geeta Colony flyover in the national capital, officials said on Wednesday. The body was found chopped into several pieces on Wednesday morning in the area causing shock amid the ongoing relief and rescue operations due to the floods in the Yamuna river in Delhi.

A police official while confirming the development said that the severed head of the body was found stuffed in a polythene bag while several other parts were recovered from another bag. The identity of the woman has not been ascertained yet. Sagar Singh Kalsi, DCP, North District, said that the remains of the dismembered body were found at two different places in the Yamuna Khadar area.

A team of police and forensic experts have been rushed to the spot to probe the murder. In the initial investigation, it seems that the age of the deceased woman would be between 35 to 40 years, Kalsi said. He further said that a case under section 302 of IPC has been registered in Kotwali police station. Police said that drones are being used to search the possible remaining parts of the body.

Parmaditya, Joint Commissioner of Police, Central Range of Delhi Police said that the gender of the body was confirmed from the long hair and complexion. Chairperson of the Delhi Women's Commission Swati Maliwal has issued a notice to the police to probe the case to bring the culprits to book. Pertinently, on Mar. 18, the body of a foreign girl was also found near the underpass of Geeta Colony.

The body of a girl named Nikki allegedly killed by her live-in partner was found recently in South-West Delhi. The incident revived the horrific memories of the Shraddha Walker murder case of last year. Shraddha was killed by her boyfriend Aftab, who later cut her body into pieces and disposes them in several areas of Delhi NCR including Mehrauli forest.