DU 'suspends' NSUI leader over BBC documentary, why 'no action' against ABVP?
Published: Mar 21, 2023, 11:58 AM
New Delhi: The controversy surrounding the BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots refuses to die down. The latest case is related to Delhi University (DU) where the NSUI claims that student leader Lokesh Chugh has been suspended by the university for one year alleging that he got a BBC documentary telecast on the campus on January 27, 2023.
Lokesh Chugh is pursuing his doctoral degree at Delhi University. On Monday, NSUI state president Kunal Sehrawat, national secretary and state in-charge Nitish Gaur and other student leaders met Proctor Rajni Abbi and raised strong objections. They said many student leaders were present at the time of screening but under the pressure of the government, the university administration is taking one-sided action.
Akshit Dahiya from Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, BJP's student organization was also present during this broadcast, but no action was taken against him, they alleged. NSUI state president Kunal Sherawat, in a memorandum to Rajni Abbi, has requested for withdrawal of the suspension of student leader Lokesh Chowk. He also warned of agitation.
Dahiya asked why the university administration is so upset when a documentary was screened. Has it also become a crime to show films on campus? Proctor Rajni Abbi should not forget that he is now in a responsible position, he said and added that he should not work for the benefit of BJP at Delhi University. The proctor's job is to see all the students equally and it is not correct to use this position for politics, he said.
Student leader and National Secretary of NSUI Lokesh Chugh said that their organization is not afraid to telecast this film. We have shown this film on different campuses across the country. But on January 27, 2023, when the screening of this film took place at Delhi University, which was not organized by us, the media persons present there approached me to give my reaction, Chugh said. Akshit Dahiya of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad was also present with me, but the Delhi University administration took unilateral action, he said.