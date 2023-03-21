New Delhi: The controversy surrounding the BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots refuses to die down. The latest case is related to Delhi University (DU) where the NSUI claims that student leader Lokesh Chugh has been suspended by the university for one year alleging that he got a BBC documentary telecast on the campus on January 27, 2023.

Lokesh Chugh is pursuing his doctoral degree at Delhi University. On Monday, NSUI state president Kunal Sehrawat, national secretary and state in-charge Nitish Gaur and other student leaders met Proctor Rajni Abbi and raised strong objections. They said many student leaders were present at the time of screening but under the pressure of the government, the university administration is taking one-sided action.

Akshit Dahiya from Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, BJP's student organization was also present during this broadcast, but no action was taken against him, they alleged. NSUI state president Kunal Sherawat, in a memorandum to Rajni Abbi, has requested for withdrawal of the suspension of student leader Lokesh Chowk. He also warned of agitation.

Dahiya asked why the university administration is so upset when a documentary was screened. Has it also become a crime to show films on campus? Proctor Rajni Abbi should not forget that he is now in a responsible position, he said and added that he should not work for the benefit of BJP at Delhi University. The proctor's job is to see all the students equally and it is not correct to use this position for politics, he said.