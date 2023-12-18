New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday launched the party's online crowdfunding campaign 'Donate for Desh' here.

Kharge himself donated Rs 1.38 lakh for the online funding campaign. "The ‘Donate for Desh’ campaign is a commitment to upholding the rights of marginalised communities, bridging inequalities and becoming a strong opposition to the authoritarian government that favours a select few in capitalism", Cong Prez said.

Congress treasurer Ajay Maken, senior party leaders K. C. Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh and several others were also present during the launch of the campaign at the residence of Kharge at 10 Rajaji Marg in New Delhi.

"Our inaugural campaign ‘Donate for Behtar Bharat’, commemorates the 138-year journey of the Indian National Congress.” “Embracing our history, we invite supporters to donate multiples of Rs 138 or Rs 1380 or Rs 13,800, or more, symbolising the party’s enduring commitment to a better India," Maken said.

He said that two channels have been created for this online crowdfunding, one through the dedicated online portal: donateinc.in and the second through the official Indian National Congress website: www.inc.in.

"We encourage our state-level office bearers, our elected representatives, DCC Presidents, PCC Presidents, and AICC office bearers to contribute to the online crowdfunding campaign", the Cong treasurer added.

Congress General Secretary, K C Venugopal said, "State presidents have been asked to identify potential donors among well-wishers and functionaries aiming for contributions for Rs 1,380 or Rs 13,800."