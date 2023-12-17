New Delhi: Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks over the December 13 Parliament security breach, the Congress Sunday said that the PM was "running away" from debate since doing so will raise questions on the BJP MP who had facilitated the entry of the two intruders into the Lok Sabha.

Prime Minister Modi, in an interview with Hindi daily Dainik Jagran, said the gravity of the Parliament security breach "should not be underestimated" and that is important to "go into depth as to what are the elements and intentions behind this.” He, however, suggested that "there is no need to debate this, there should be a detailed investigation into the incident."

Reacting to it, Jairam Ramesh, Member of Parliament and Congress General Secretary in-charge communications, said the INDIA bloc will continue to press for Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on the incident.

"The Prime Minister has finally broken his silence on the extraordinary events in the Lok Sabha on December 13th. He says probe is needed and not debate and that such a probe is on. All that INDIA parties are asking for and will continue to press for is a statement by the Home Minister on what happened on December 13th and how exactly it happened. The PM is running away from a debate for a very simple reason. Questions will be raised on the role of the Mysuru BJP MP Pratap Simha in facilitating the entry of the intruders into the Lok Sabha on December 13th," Ramesh posted on X.

The Delhi Police have arrested six persons so far -- Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D, Amol Shinde, Neelam Devi, Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat -- for their alleged involvement in the Parliament security breach case. Two men -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D had jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow smoke from canisters and shouted slogans, before being overpowered by the MPs.

Around the same time, two others Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi released coloured smoke from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside the Parliament premises. Jha, who was present outside the gate, had recorded the act on his mobile phone. After uploading it on social media and sharing it with his friends, he went to Nagaur in Rajasthan. Kumawat and accused Kailash, who are cousins, allegedly arranged his stay there. Later Jha and Kumawat came to Delhi and surrendered to the police.