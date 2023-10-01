DELHI WOMAN CONSTABLE MISSING FOR TWO YEARS WAS MURDERED BY SENIOR COLLEAGUE WHO WANTED TO MARRY HER

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Sunday arrested three persons, including a head constable for allegedly murdering a woman constable, who was reported missing for the last two years, police said.

Investigations have revealed that the woman constable of Delhi Police was murdered by her senior colleague on September 8, 2021. After killing the woman, the accused dumped her body in a drain. The head constable, Surendra, his brother-in-law Ravin and his friend Rajpal have been booked in this connection.

According to the police, the head constable trapped the victim and wanted to marry her. When the victim threatened to expose him before her family, he allegedly killed her, police said.

Based on Surendra's statement, police recovered the skeletal remains of the victim from the drain and it was sent for forensic investigation. DNA test of the woman constable's mother will also be done, police said.

Crime Branch Special Commissioner RS Yadav said Surendra was recruited as head constable in Delhi Police in 2012. He lives in Alipore with his wife and 12-year-old child. During his posting in PCR he met the victim in 2019. After a few months, the victim was selected for the post of SI in UP Police and she resigned from Delhi Police to start preparing for UPSC.

"Surendra befriended the victim, claiming to be unmarried. Soon, Surendra's behaviour changed when he thought that the victim would become an officer and he decided to marry her. Meanwhile, the girl came to know that he was already married and was cheating on her. She threatened to expose him before her family," Yadav said.

On the day of murder, the accused told the victim that he was taking her to his village in Alipore. He instead took her to a deserted place, located some distance away from his village. He took her to the banks of Yamuna river on the pretext of taking a stroll with her and strangulated her to death. He took away the woman's bag and mobile phone before dumping her body into a drain. He then laid stones over it.

After this, he along with the victim's family members went to the police station to lodge a missing complaint. He also accompanied the family when they went to the higher officials of Delhi Police pleading to find her. The case was transferred to the crime branch in April this year.

In order to deceive the police and the victim's family, Surendra's brother-in-law Ravin went to hotels in Haryana, Dehradun, Rishikesh and Mussoorie with girls and called up at the victim's house to inform that the woman was with him. He told that they were married but were hiding since they were facing death threats from his family.