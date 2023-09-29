SIDHU MOOSEWALA MURDER MASTERMIND GOLDY BRAR TRYING TO SETTLE IN CALIFORNIA SAYS INTELLIGENCE DOSSIER

Chandigarh: Gangster Goldie Brar, the main accused in the singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala murder case, is preparing to take refuge in America to escape from India seeking to get California citizenship, sources have said. Sources said that Indian intelligence agencies have prepared a new dossier on Brar saying that the Khalistani is trying to built a hideout in Fresno city in California.

According to the Indian dossier, Goldie Brar arrived in Canada on August 15, 2017 and later managed to escape to the US. Since then he has been actively working to establish a new base in California, the dossier said. It said that the Khalistani is using encrypted communication applications to evade security agencies' surveillance.

It is learnt that the Indian intelligence agencies have also prepared a dossier on other gangsters based abroad including gangster-turned-terrorist Lakhbir Landa, who is known to be close to Pakistan-based Harwinder Singh. The Indian dossier provides detailed information about Landa's criminal history which includes an important event of 2022 when he openly confessed to the murder of Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri in Amritsar on November 4, 2022.

Taking responsibility for this incident, Landa warned in a Facebook post that this was “just the beginning”. The Indian intelligence agencies are also seeking information on another gangster, 66-year-old Satinderpal Singh, who was associated to the slain Khalistan supporter Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Nijjar was shot dead outside a Gurudwara in British Columbia in Canada in June this year.

Nijjar's killing led to the curren diplomatic stand off between India and Canada with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accusing Indian government for the killing. Satinderpal Singh currently resides in Vancouver. He migrated to Canada in 1974 due to his involvement in extremist activities. He had returned to India in 1979 and moved to Canada after the unrest caused by Operation Blue Star.