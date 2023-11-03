DELHI LG SAYS AIR POLLUTION SITUATION EXTREMELY WORRISOME CALLS MEETING WITH CM

In a series of posts on X, Saxena appealed to people to remain indoors and not to expose themselves and especially children and elderly to the hazardous ambient conditions. The LG has also cancelled his public engagements at Yogmaya Mandir and Urs of Khwaja Nizamuddin Auliya. "The situation arising out of air pollution in the City is extremely worrying. I have asked Hon'ble CM & Hon'ble Minister (Environment) for a meeting at Raj Niwas at 06:00 PM today, to take stock of the situation," he posted on X.