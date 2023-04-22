New Delhi India has recorded 1386 fresh COVID19 cases in a span of 24 hours with the number of active cases of the infection going up to 67556 the Union health ministry said on Saturday The death toll due to the viral disease has climbed to 531300 with 32 more fatalities including 3 reconciled by Kerala according to the ministry s data updated at 8 amThe tally of Covid cases was recorded at 44881877 The active cases account for 015 per cent of the total caseload while the national COVID19 recovery rate was recorded at 9866 per cent according to the health ministry s website The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone up to 44283021 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 118 per cent According to the ministry s website 22066 crore doses of antiCovid vaccines have so far been administered to people across the country Union Health Ministry on Friday asked eight States Uttar Pradesh Tamil Nadu Rajasthan Maharashtra Kerala Karnataka Haryana and Delhi to remain cautious against laxity at any level which may nullify the gains made in pandemic management so farFollowing the rise in Covid 19 cases in several States Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan sent separate letters to eight States witnessing a spike in Covid cases In his letter Bhushan said It is critical to ensure timely and regular updation of data to assist in accurate monitoring of the situation It is essential that the State must maintain a strict watch and take preemptive action if required in any area of concern to control any emerging spread of infection Assuring that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will continue to provide requisite support to the States in these ongoing and collective efforts Bhushan further said With agency inputs