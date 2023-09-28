CANADA INDIA DISPUTE EVEN IF RELATIONS IMPROVE IT WILL BE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN THE SAME WARMTH AS BEFORE

New Delhi: "I do not agree with whatever scandal Gurpatwant Singh Pannu is doing while sitting in Canada. The image of Sikhs gets tarnished, he is provoking the boys, then they are caught and in the end, it is the Sikhs who are defamed. But then why do some people talk about the Hindu Rashtra." These are the words spoken in anger by Mahesh Inder Grewal, General Secretary of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee.

The thinking of most of the Sikhs living in India follows this line. farming and business Due to his hard work in his business, Sikhs have not only made a mark in the whole world but also brought pride to the country. But his anger is also visible - “Sikhism will never be against any other religion. It doesn't happen, first, they cut us into three pieces and then distributed our water.”

Whatever Grewal said takes us to the history of Punjab some sixty years ago. When Indira Gandhi, did not accept Master Tara Singh's demand for an autonomous Punjab state, divided Punjab into three parts. Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. Some parts of Punjab were also merged into Himachal Pradesh.

Experts believe that the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi did this to blunt the edge of this movement. Her thinking was that dividing it into three parts would reduce the strength of the movement and its leaders would scatter. But the resentment of the Sikhs increased further. In the next few years Over the next few years, it took the path of a bloody conflict, the final result of which was Operation Blue Star and then in the form of the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Pakistan's ISI also contributed significantly to this.

But a big question is that if most of the Sikhs in India do not support Khalistan, then what will happen to them from abroad? Who are the leaders of the Khalistan campaign and how do they flourish there? Answered by Robinder Sachdev who has closely observed India's diplomacy.

“Since the riots of 84, the migration of Sikhs to Western countries has increased. The ground for the movement for Khalistan was already prepared. Migration has been very high, especially in the last ten years. This increased further after the farmers' movement. The people who went there were also against the government and against Hindus. Resentment against domination continued to increase. This increased further due to social media."

But why the governments of Canada or other Western countries do not tighten the noose on Khalistanis? In response to the question, Sachdev says that the laws of those countries are responsible for this - “In many of the western countries where Khalistanis protest, there is a freedom to do so, burning the flag is not a crime, in America burning one's own flag is not considered a crime. Therefore the police are not able to make any case against them. Even if someone throws a stone at the window and breaks the glass, the case against him is very minor and the fine is light. Or the matter is settled with a few days' punishment."

Sachdev says that the government should first try to ensure there is no discord between the Hindu-Sikh diaspora. And then one should seek the services of some big, influential law firms in Canada and America. The police will continue to file their case, we should also file a case find out loopholes and seek maximum punishment.

But what is the situation at the international level? Will the Western countries stand in support of Canada? India's former diplomat JK Tripathi said, “Actually when America shared this information with Canada, it was not expected that Trudeau would put this matter in the Canadian Parliament without any evidence. If evidence is sought later Canada requested the five eyes countries to stand with Canada in this matter, but those countries refused. America asked India to cooperate in the investigation but did not say anything clearly. Since America needs India against China, America will not leave India now.”

It was also said through intelligence sources that ISI wanted Hardeep Singh Nijjar to help Pakistan against India. Also help the terrorists in India, for which Nijjar refused. JK Tripathi explains – “In the murder of Nijjar, ISI may also be involved. Since the Khalistan movement had started slowing down, it may be possible they might have thought that if one person was killed here, it would definitely revive the Khalistan movement. will increase tension between Canada and India."

At present, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is surrounded from all sides. Not only did he face opposition in his own Parliament. In fact, the Governor of British Columbia has even said that whatever information he has been given in Parliament, is available on the internet and Trudeau has spoiled relations with India by making childish statements.

Ujjal Dosanjh, a former Canadian minister, has also said that if Trudeau has to help the Khalistanis. If so, then they should be given a place in Alberta and Toronto. Canadian MP Chandra Arya has said that this will harm Hindus. The safety of Hindus will be in danger.