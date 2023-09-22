New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from the national capital Ramesh Bidhuri has come into the limelight after abusing Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali in the Lok Sabha. While Delhi residents and other countrymen have expressed their on the social media, the BJP, which is the ruling party at the Centre, has issued a notice to Bidhuri and sought a response from him.

Bidhuri, whose journey started from student politics, has been in the news for several statements. During a programme in 2016, Bidhuri had asked parents of a child, who had come to seek his help for getting admission in a school, that why they gave birth to the child. In the past, the controversial BJP MP has hit out at the Muslim community, calling them "minority".

Bidhuri's journey: Ramesh Bidhuri, who was known as a lawyer, businessman and social worker until two decades ago, was born on 18 July 1961 in Tughlaqabad area of South Delhi. He is a resident of the national capital. Even today he stays in the Tughlaqabad area with his family. During his college days, Ramesh Bidhuri used to play cricket and was active in student politics. He became a Member of Legislative Assembly in Delhi for the first time in 2007-08.

Bidhuri has been associated with the BJP since the beginning. He chose to go with the BJP, which is headed by JP Nadda. He was also the General Secretary of Delhi BJP. He was also the Vice president of Delhi BJP from 2003 to 2008. From 2003 to 2014, Ramesh Bidhuri served as an MLA in the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

After becoming an MLA for three consecutive terms, in 2014, he was first given a ticket by the BJP to contest the Lok Sabha from the South Delhi parliamentary seat and he was elected to the 16th Lok Sabha. The BJP top brass reposed their faith in Ramesh Bidhuri and he was given a ticket to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. He won by a big margin and made it to the 17th Lok Sabha. Bidhuri was made a member of the National Social Security Board, a consultative committee under the Ministry of Labour and Employment.