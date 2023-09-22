New Delhi: In a recent development, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has issued a stern warning to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ramesh Bidhuri for his egregious comments directed at Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali during a parliamentary discussion on the "success of Chandrayaan." The incident prompted widespread outrage both inside and outside the parliament.

The controversy erupted when a video clip surfaced, capturing Ramesh Bidhuri's verbal assault on Danish Ali while making a point during the parliamentary debate. The video revealed the BJP MP repeatedly hurling abuses and slurs at his fellow parliamentarian, leaving many shocked and outraged by the offensive language used.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla wasted no time in addressing the matter, acknowledging the severity of the offensive comments made by Bidhuri. Parliamentary officials disclosed that the Speaker had taken "serious note" of the incident and warned Bidhuri of "strict action" if he were to repeat such behaviour in the future. Additionally, the offensive comments made by the BJP MP have been expunged from the parliamentary records.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, responding to the growing outcry, expressed regret in the House. He stated, "I express regret if the opposition is hurt by the remarks made by the member." However, this apology failed to satisfy many opposition leaders, who demanded more substantial consequences for Bidhuri's actions.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, among others, insisted that Rajnath Singh's apology was inadequate and "half-hearted." He decried the incident as an insult to parliament and demanded the "strictest possible action" against the BJP MP, including suspension.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also weighed in on the matter, questioning the culture within the BJP after sharing the video of Bidhuri's offensive remarks. They labelled the incident as the "darkest day in the history of parliament."

RJD MP Manoj Jha expressed his disappointment and concern over the communal slur used by Bidhuri in parliament. He pointed out the broader implications of such language, emphasising that it reflected on the treatment of minorities and Dalits in the country. He also criticized the Prime Minister's silence on the issue, highlighting the need for a response from the highest levels of government.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) demanded Bidhuri's arrest, citing the offensive comments as hate speech of the worst kind, as indicted by the Supreme Court. They argued that no MP should claim privilege for such language.