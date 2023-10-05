AHEAD OF ASSEMBLY POLLS IN FIVE STATES ELECTION COMMISSION TO HOLD CRUCIAL MEETING IN NEW DELHI ON FRIDAY

New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming Assembly Elections in five states, an important meeting of the election observers appointed in the five poll bound states will be held in New Delhi on Friday Oct 6, sources told ETV Bharat. Reliable sources said that the election dates of these five states can be announced any time after the meeting.

Last year also, the poll panel had announced the assembly election dates for Himachal Pradesh in October. It is pertinent to note here that the Assembly elections are going to be held in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram by the end of this year. Amongst these five poll bound states, Madhya Pradesh is the only state where the ruling BJP is in the power while Chattisgarh and Rajasthan are ruled by the Congress.

Also read: ECI team arrives in Mizoram to review assembly poll preparedness

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is in power in Telangana and Mizo National Front is in power in Mizoram. The assembly term for 40 members in Mizoram will end in December while for the 90 member Chattisgarh assembly, 200 member Rajasthan assembly, 230 members Madhya Pradesh assembly and 119 member Telangana assembly will end in January.

Pertinently, the the Election Commission of India is on a visit to poll bound Telangana thereby sparking speculations over the announcement of poll dates in coming days. On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a crucial Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party at the party headquarters in Delhi.