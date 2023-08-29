ECI TEAM ARRIVES IN MIZORAM TO REVIEW ASSEMBLY POLL PREPAREDNESS

Aizawl: An Election Commission of India (ECI) team led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar arrived in Aizawl on Tuesday on a three-day visit to take stock of preparedness for the Mizoram assembly polls due later this year, an official statement said. Besides Kumar, the team includes Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Panday and Arun Goel, senior Deputy Election Commissioner Nitesh Vyas, Deputy Election Commissioner Hirdesh Kumar and 12 other officials.

Upon their arrival in Aizawl, the ECI team held meeting with representatives of national and state-recognised political parties. The ECI team also reviewed poll preparedness with law enforcement agencies, Mizoram Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), State Police Nodal Officer (SPNO) and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) to ensure free and fair elections, the official statement said.

On Wednesday, the delegation will hold meetings with state Chief Secretary Renu Sharma and Director General of Police (DGP) Anil Shukla. The team will also review poll preparedness with district election officers (DEO) and Superintendents of Police (SP). Besides, the ECI team will also address a press conference on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the ECI officials will review activities of systematic voter education and electoral participation (SVEEP) and will interact with state icons, Person with Disabilities (PwD) voters and young voters before they leave for Delhi. The term of the legislative assembly of Mizoram ends on December 17 this year. (PTI)