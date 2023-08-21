48TH CONVOCATION OF DELHI AIIMS TODAY VICE PRESIDENT JAGDEEP DHANKAR TO BE CHIEF GUEST

New Delhi: The 48th convocation ceremony of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi will be held on Monday Aug. 23 with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to be the chief guest of the function. Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will preside over the function, while Union Minister of State for Health Prof SP Singh Baghel will be the special guest of the programme.

This will be the first physical convocation of AIIMS Delhi after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic which broke out in the country in the year 2020. The convocation of AIIMS Delhi has been held in online mode for the last three years. However, on Jan.11, 2021, the convocation ceremony was organized in hybrid mode in the country's largest hospital and medical college.

Under the hybrid mode, physical degree awards were given to half the students and online to the other half. All the students receiving degrees have also been called physically on the occasion, Sources said that about 2500 students will be awarded degrees at the ceremony. According to the information shared by AIIMS Media Cell, the program will start at Jawaharlal Nehru Auditorium from 2 pm and will continue till 10 pm.

AIIMS has been a leader in the field of medicine and medical education in the country for the last 60 years. Pertinently, the Director of AIIMS Delhi, M Srinivas had recently written to the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) and asked it to take over the repair and maintenance of its existing buildings. In the letter written to the Director General of CPWD, Srinivas said that AIIMS, New Delhi was established in 1956 and has expanded to over 3,000 beds in the past 65 years.