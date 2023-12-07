New Delhi: At least 403 Indian students studying abroad have died in the last five years (2018-2023) due to various reasons including natural causes, accidents, and medical conditions, with Canada accounting for the highest 91 fatalities among 34 nations, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

In a written reply, the MoS MEA said, "As per the information available with the Ministry, 403 incidents of death of Indian students abroad have been reported since 2018 due to various reasons including natural causes, accidents, and medical conditions”.

“The safety and security of Indian students abroad is one of the foremost priorities for the Government of India. Heads of Mission/Post and senior officials visit Universities and educational institutions for regular interactions with Indian students and student associations. Our Missions and Posts remain vigilant and closely monitor the well-being of students”, the minister told the Parliament.

His statement came in response to a question by Rajya sabha MP Mausam Noor, on the country-wise distribution of Indian students studying in higher education institutes who have died abroad from 2018 onwards and if the government has implemented any measures to ensure the safety and well-being of Indian students abroad.

“In case there is any untoward incident, it is immediately taken up with the concerned authorities of the host country to ensure that the incident is properly investigated and the perpetrators are punished. Further, the distressed Indian students are provided all possible consular assistance, including emergency medical care and boarding/lodging, whenever required”, he added. As per information, since 2018, Australia has reported 35 incidents of death of Indian students, Bangladesh (4), Belgium (1), Bulgaria (1), Canada (91), China(9), Cyprus (14), Czech Republic(3), Egypt(3), Finland(4), France(4) and Germany(20), Pakistan(1), United Kingdom (48), Russia (40), the United States (36), Ukraine (21).

Meanwhile, addressing the weekly media briefing here in the capital on Thursday, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said,"Canada does happen to numerically be the highest, but I would urge that they be looked at in relation to the total number of Indian students in that country. We would need to see whether these are caused by violence or car accidents, we don't know".