New Delhi: The 2023 World Cup which is being hosted by India will commence from October 5. The country last hosted the 2011 World Cup and lifted the Trophy. This time too India is being considered as a strong contender. A total of 12 World Cups have been organised since 1975. India became world champion twice in 1983 and 2011 while in 2003 India had to face defeat in the final. The detailed journey follows.

1975 World Cup – 5th rank

The first edition of the Cricket World Cup was organised in England. S Venkataraghavan led the Indian team. The performance was nothing special and the team won only one out of three matches against East Africa and ended up fifth. The winner was the West Indies.

Squad: Srinivasaraghavan Venkataraghavan (Captain), Syed Abid Ali, Mohinder Amarnath, Bishan Singh Bedi (Vice-captain), Farooq Engineer (Wicketkeeper), Anshuman Gaikwad, Sunil Gavaskar, Karsan Ghavri, Madan Lal, Brijesh Patel, Eknath Solkar, Gundappa Vishwanath, Syed Kirmani (Wicketkeeper), Parthasarathy Sharma.

1979 World Cup – 7th rank

It was England that once again hosted the 1979 Cricket World Cup. Its performance was worse than in 1975 and it was eliminated from the tournament after losing all three matches. India was defeated by West Indies (by 9 wickets) and New Zealand (by 8 wickets). Sri Lanka also thrashed India as the Men in Blue finished seventh while West Indies became the world champion for the second consecutive time.

Squad: Srinivasaraghavan Venkataraghavan (Captain), Mohinder Amarnath, Bishan Singh Bedi, Anshuman Gaikwad, Sunil Gavaskar (vice-captain), Karsan Ghavri, Kapil Dev, Surinder Khatra (Wicketkeeper), Brijesh Patel, Dilip Vengsarkar, Gundappa Vishwanath, Bharat Reddy, Yajurvindra. Singh, Yashpal Sharma.

1983 World Cup - Champion

In 1983, the Cricket World Cup was organised in England for the third successive time. The Indian team was considered a weak team even before the tournament started. The Indian team lost even to the English county team in the practice match. But as soon as the main round matches started, the players of the Indian team came into form. India surprised everyone by defeating West Indies in the league round. After this, team India, captained by Kapil Dev, became world champion for the first time by defeating West Indies by 43 runs in the final.

Squad:- Kapil Dev (Captain), Mohinder Amarnath (vice-captain), Kirti Azad, Roger Binny, Sunil Gavaskar, Syed Kirmani (Wicketkeeper), Madan Lal, Sandeep Patil, Balwinder Sandhu, Yashpal Sharma, Ravi Shastri, Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Sunil Walson, Dilip Vengsarkar

1987 World Cup – Semi-finals

India and Pakistan jointly hosted the 1987 World Cup. For the first time, the World Cup was played in 50 overs instead of 60. The Indian cricket team, under Kapil Dev, performed brilliantly and reached the semi-finals. However, India had to face defeat from England in the semi-finals. In the match against New Zealand, pacer Chetan Sharma achieved the first hat-trick of the World Cup. Australia became world champion for the first time by defeating England in the final.

Squad:- Kapil Dev (captain), Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Dilip Vengsarkar (vice-captain), Mohammad Azharuddin, Roger Binny, Sunil Gavaskar, Maninder Singh, Kiran More (wicketkeeper), Chandrakant Pandit, Manoj Prabhakar, Chetan Sharma, Ravi Shastri, Navjot. Singh Sidhu, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan.

1992 World Cup – 7th rank

New Zealand and Australia jointly hosted the 1992 World Cup for the first time. The Indian team led by Mohammad Azharuddin had a mixed performance in this World Cup. India lost to England and Australia by a small margin. Sachin Tendulkar played the World Cup for the first time. India stood seventh in this World Cup and Pakistan became world champion under the captaincy of Imran Khan by defeating England in the final.

Squad:- Mohammad Azharuddin (captain), Subroto Banerjee, Sachin Tendulkar, Ajay Jadeja, Vinod Kambli, Kapil Dev, Ravi Shastri (vice-captain), Sanjay Manjrekar, Kiran More (wicketkeeper), Manoj Prabhakar, Venkatapathy Raju, Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Javagal. Srinath, Praveen Amre

1996 World Cup – Semi-finals

The 1996 World Cup was co-hosted by India. India, captained by Mohammad Azharuddin, was considered a strong contender for victory. India made a good start by defeating Kenya and West Indies. India defeated Pakistan in the quarterfinals but lost to Sri Lanka in the semi-finals. By defeating Australia in the final, the Sri Lankan team captured the World Cup for the first time.

Squad:- Mohammad Azharuddin (captain), Sachin Tendulkar (vice-captain), Vinod Kambli, Ashish Kapoor, Anil Kumble, Sanjay Manjrekar, Nayan Mongia (wicketkeeper), Manoj Prabhakar, Venkatesh Prasad, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Javagal Srinath, Ajay Jadeja, Salil Ankola, Venkatapathy Raju.

1999 World Cup – 6th rank

England hosted the 1999 World Cup. India was led by Mohammad Azharuddin. India finished sixth. India defeated Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the league matches but was defeated in the quarterfinals. Australia became World Champion for the second time.

Team Squad:- Mohammed Azharuddin (Captain), Sourav Ganguly, Ajay Jadeja (vice-captain), Sadagoppan Ramesh, Rahul Dravid, Robin Singh, Ajit Agarkar, Anil Kumble, Nayan Mongia (wicketkeeper), Sachin Tendulkar, Venkatesh Prasad, Nikhil Chopra, Debashish. Mohanty, Javagal Srinath, Amay Khurasia.

2003 World Cup - Final

In the 2003 World Cup, India was led by Sourav Ganguly. For the first time, South Africa hosted the World Cup. The Indian team played brilliantly throughout the tournament and defeated all the teams except Australia in the league stage. However, in the final match, Australia defeated India by 125 runs and crushed the dream of Indian fans.

Squad: Sourav Ganguly (captain), Rahul Dravid (vice-captain/wicketkeeper), Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammad Kaif, Harbhajan Singh, Javagal Srinath, Zaheer Khan, Anil Kumble, Parthiv Patel (wicketkeeper), Dinesh Mongia. , Sanjay Bangar, Ashish Nehra, Ajit Agarkar.

2007 World Cup – 9th rank

West Indies hosted the 2007 World Cup and an extremely poor performance was recorded by India. Despite having star players like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and Yuvraj Singh, India was eliminated from the group stage after losing to Bangladesh. India stood ninth and captain Rahul Dravid resigned following the performance. Australia captained by Ricky Ponting became the world champion for the fourth time.

Squad- Rahul Dravid (captain), Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Robin Uthappa, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh (vice-captain), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Irfan Pathan, Ajit Agarkar, Harbhajan Singh, Anil Kumble, Zaheer Khan, S Sreesanth, Munaf Patel.

2011 World Cup - Champion

The 2011 World Cup was jointly hosted by India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. India became the world champion for the second time by defeating Sri Lanka in the final under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. India defeated Australia in the quarterfinals and Pakistan in the semi-finals. Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar was playing his last World Cup and his dream of winning the trophy was fulfilled. Star cricketer Yuvraj Singh played an important role.

Squad:- Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain/wicketkeeper), Virender Sehwag (vice-captain), Gautam Gambhir, Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Virat Kohli, Yusuf Pathan, Zaheer Khan, Harbhajan Singh, Ashish Nehra, Munaf Patel, S. Sreesanth, Piyush Chawla, R Ashwin

2015 World Cup – Semi-finals

The 2015 World Cup was co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand and the Indian made it to the semi-finals. However, Australia defeated India in the semi-finals. From India's side, Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and pacer Jasprit Bumrah were the star performers. Australia became the world champion for the record fifth time by defeating New Zealand in the summit clash.

Squad:- MS Dhoni (captain/wicketkeeper), Virat Kohli (vice-captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, Stuart Binny, Shikhar Dhawan, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu (wicketkeeper), Mohammed Shami. , Mohit Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Umesh Yadav.

2019 World Cup – Semi-finals

England hosted the 2019 World Cup. India led by Virat Kohli once again were knocked out of the semi-finals when they lost to eventual runners-up New Zealand in the rain-affected game. Mahendra Singh Dhoni's run-out in this match is still fresh in the minds of cricket lovers. Batter Rohit Sharma scored a record 5 centuries in the entire tournament. England became the world champion for the first time.

Team Squad:- Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shikhar Dhawan, Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami.