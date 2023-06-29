NEVER SPOKE ABOUT ROTATIONAL CM POST SAYS NEWLY APPOINTED CHHATTISGARH DCM SINGH DEO

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): A day after he was appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister (DCM) of poll-bound Chhattisgarh, senior Congress leader T S Singh Deo said that he had never spoken of an "agreement" over rotation of the chief ministerial post in the state. Singh Deo claimed that it was a buzz created by the media.

Singh Deo, who arrived at the Swami Vivekanand Airport here from New Delhi on Thursday morning, was accorded a warm welcome by his supporters. He expressed gratitude to the Congress party for elevating him to the post of DCM. Deo was serving as a Cabinet Minister in the Bhupesh Baghel-led Cabinet in the state.

Quizzed about the two-and-half years of power-sharing "agreement" between him and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Singh Deo told reporters, "I never discussed any 2.5-year agreement. It was a buzz in the media. However, I always got positive support from the media."

Singh Deo also made clear that the elections in Chhattisgarh, which are scheduled to be held before November 2023, will be fought in the name of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel only.

"Our priority will be to work together for the development of the state. I will fulfill the responsibilities given to me. The Chief Minister is Bhupesh Baghel and we will fight (the elections) in the face of the current Chief Minister only. This is how Congress works. We will all work together. No specific responsibility has been given to me as of now," added Singh Deo.

In a key development before the state elections, Congress Wednesday night appointed Singh Deo as the DCM of Chhattisgarh. A review meeting was held for the Chhattisgarh polls at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in the national capital. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge reviewed the poll preparations of the grand old party.

Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also hailed the decision of the Congress high command. "I congratulate TS Singh Deo. Congress Party will be strengthened following this decision of the party's high command. In the meeting yesterday, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi have given us tips for upcoming elections and we will work together. It's our party's decision why they (the BJP) are having a problem with it," Bhupesh Baghel told reporters.

Meanwhile, Chattisgarh BJP President Arun Sao has questioned the appointment of Singh Deo as DCM. He alleged that the Congress has bypassed the authority of the Governor and the Chief Minister. Leader of Opposition Narayan Chandel said that the people were troubled by CM Bhupesh Baghel's autocratic way of functioning and to clean the mess, Singh Deo was made the Deputy Chief Minister.

