Raipur (Chhattisgarh): More than (stray) dogs and cats, the personnel of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax are moving around, said Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, adding if anyone goes to jail will not get bail. On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that corrupt people in the state cannot face him and hence they are afraid of attending the inauguration of Nagarnar Steel Plant, CM Baghel alleged that even journalists are sent to jail and so it is obvious to be afraid.

"They are even sending journalists to jail, then it’s obvious to be afraid of them. More than cats and dogs, the personnel of ED and IT are roaming around. Once, whosoever goes to jail will not get bail. Therefore, it’s obvious to be afraid of him (referring to PM Modi)," CM Baghel said. Stating that the Congress-led government in the state is not against the Plant, Baghel alleged that before starting the plant, it had been put on a disinvestment list that it had to be privatized.

Before the plant gets commissioned, preparations are being made to sell it, he added. “We have called for a peaceful bandh in Bastar. The Prime Minister should ensure that the Nagarnar Plant will not go into the hands of private players. Our views regarding the Plant were ignored several times,” said the CM, adding that the PM should listen to the layman's voice.

"Even former Chief Minister Raman Singh had also said that the plant should not go into the hands of private players," claimed Baghel further adding, "They should at least listen to the people of their party." CM Baghel further said that if the government at the Centre or National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) is unable to operate the Nagarnar Plant, then the plant should be handed over to the state government for operation as it has experienced engineers.