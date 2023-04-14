BJP GOVT IS WEAKENING CONSTITUTION GOVERNORS ROLE SHOULD BE REVIEWED BHUPESH BAGHEL

Raipur Lashing out at the BJP Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday said that the Constitution and democracy are in danger in the country At a program held on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti in Raipur the Chief Minister further alleged that the constitutional institutions are being weakenedThe Chief Minister also said that the Constitution protects the rights of the people but now it is in danger as it is being tampered with and there are efforts to weaken it If the Constitution survives we will survive Democracy still prevails because of the Constitution If the Constitution does not survive we will all be in danger Be it SC ST OBC OBC people women youth and the minority community are being empowered by the Constitution said BaghelThe Chief Minister also questioned the role of the Governor with regard to the time taken by Governors to give ascent to nills passed by the State Assemblies He said that the Governor s roles should be looked into and there should be a fixed timeframe within which Governors have to give a nod to bills We passed the Reservation Bill 2022 by convening a special session of the Assembly We sent the bill for the Governor s ascent to it but till today we have not received any response from him It is neither being signed by the Governor nor it is being returned by him The makers of the Constitution did not think that it would have come to this when they invested so much power in the Governor that he could take indefinite time for taking a call on a bill said Baghel He also urged the people to go to the Raj Bhavan and demand that the governor clear the Bill Perhaps with your demand he will clear the bill said Baghel