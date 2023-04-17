Motihari Twenty two people have died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Bihar s Motihari district said police So far 70 liquor dealers have been arrested while two officers and nine watchmen have been suspended in connection with the suspected hooch tragedyIn a press note SP Kantesh Kumar Mishra said of the 22 people who died bodies of only six persons were taken for post mortem Around 15 people are being treated at Sadar Hospital the press note statedEven though the administration has confirmed the death toll to be 22 sources said that the hooch tragedy has claimed at least 30 lives Many bodies were cremated without informing the administration Several other people were rushed to the hospital after they complained of serious health issues Local people apprehended that the death toll may rise as the health condition of some people are very critical A threemember investigation team from Patna reached Motihari to investigate the incident It will submit its report to the government following which action will be taken against those found guilty The incident had occurred on Friday night in areas under Paharpur and Turkauliya police stations Also Read Bihar hooch tragedy 80 held 11 police personnel suspendedSome of the victims have been identified as Dhrup Paswan 48 Ashok Paswan 44 Rameshwar Ram 35 and his father Mahendra Ram Chotu Kumar 19 Vindeshwari Paswan Jokhu Singh 19 of Laxmipur village Abhishek Yadav 22 Gokula Jasinpur Dhruv Yadav 23 of Jasinpur Sahni 32 and his father Ganesh Paswan Laxman Manjhi 33 Naresh Paswan 24 of Turkaulia Sona Lal Patel 48 of Turkaulia and Parmendra Das and Naval Das In 2016 the Bihar government had imposed a complete ban on the sale and consumption of liquor in the state Despite this liquor sales continued in the black markets and deaths occurred due to consumption of spurious liquor