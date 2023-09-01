Patna: As Opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc leaders went for a huddle in Mumbai to project a show of unity and share a common pledge to renew their anti-BJP tirade, the saffron party mocked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is tipped to become the next convenor of the alliance.

Friday is the second day of the third meeting of INDIA alliance in Mumbai. The day is considered crucial as the convenor's face is likely to be decided at the meeting on the day. Janata Dal United (JDU), Nitish's party, is lobbying for making him the face of the alliance, sources said. It is learnt that a race is on among other alliance partners to push their respective party leaders for the convenor's post. Meanwhile, posters of Nitish Kumar have been put up in Mumbai.

On INDIA alliance meeting in Mumbai, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said," I wish them the best of luck...The musical chair happening there...on one day Mamata ji becomes the contender, and on the other day Nitish ji becomes the contender..."

Speaking on INDIA alliance's lobbying to make Nitish Kumar the convenor, BJP state president Samrat Chaudhary had said, "There is a mad race to find out the groom. There are too many prospective grooms. INDIA is struggling to find the groom of the wedding procession."

He continued, "Their unity will collapse like a pack of cards even before the Lok Sabha elections. Every other person in the opposition parties is a PM candidate. Nitish and Tejashwi should tell who is the groom in the opposition's marriage procession?."

At the opposition unity meeting in Patna on June 23, Lalu Yadav had jokingly asked Rahul Gandhi to become the groom. Lalu's joke provided BJP leaders an opportunity to taunt Nitish Kumar. "When you start roaming around, you grow your beard and cut it a little short. Nitish ji is also of the opinion that you should cut your beard short. You didn't listen to our advice, you should have got married by now. Become a groom. We are ready to go to the wedding procession," Lalu had said.

"How many people would become grooms?," jeered Chaudhary. Chirag Paswan said at the first meeting of opposition unity, Arvind Kejriwal had left in anger. "Nitish Kumar was upset in Bengaluru. Now it remains to be seen whether he leaves the Mumbai meeting angry or not. Kumar will not be made the coordinator," Paswan said. He added, "All the leaders have staked their claims for the convenor. Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, Sharad Pawar and JDU leaders have also presented their claim. Now it remains to be seen whether Nitish Kumar leaves the meeting angry this time too."