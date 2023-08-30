Rohtas (Bihar) : Seven people have died in a horrific road accident in Bihar's Rohtas, while four others were injured. The accident took place on the National Highway 2 in the Sivasagar area of the Rohtas district at around 3 am on Wednesday. All the deceased are residents of the Kudari village in Kaimur district of Bihar.

All these ill-fated people were returning to their village from Ranchi in Jharkhand after completing some work there. When they were on their the way, the driver of the vehicle allegedly dozed off at the wheel and consequently their vehicle rammed a stationary truck from behind. The other truck was parked on side of the highway.

When the accident took place, there were a total of 12 people in the victims' vehicle. On receiving the information about the accident, the police and the local authorities rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations. The injured persons were shifted to a nearby hospital. The authorities registered a case and began an investigation into the ghastly incident.

The identities of the deceased persons are being confirmed by the police. The information about the accident was passed on to the family members and relatives of the victims. The bodies of the deceased were being shifted to the hospital for post-mortem, officials said.

