SERIAL PSYCHOPATHIC KILLER SHUBHAM ALIAS NEPALI ARRESTED IN BIHARS PATNA

Patna: In a major success for Bihar Police, serial psychopathic killer Shubham alias Nepali was arrested by the police on Tuesday, officials said. City SP Sandeep Singh said that Nepali was arrested by a special team of Patrakar Nagar police station in capital Patna on Tuesday morning. Singh while hailing Nepali's arrest as a major success said that the psycho killer Nepali had killed paan shopkeeper Sahil alias Raja and shot and injured Buxar UPSC candidate Rahul Ojha near Bahadur ROB of Patrakar Nagar police station in Patna.

The accused arrested Shubham alias Nepali is a resident of Patna City Chowk police station area, the City SP said. He said that the accused has killed many people and shot and injured others during in recent days. "The vicious criminal has carried out many incidents. In the recent past, he robbed three people in a single night and shot two people, in which one died.

The other is hospitalized with injuries," Sandeep Singh, City SP, Patna said. Nepali was absconding after shooting two people back to back at night in Patrakar Nagar police station area. Buxar resident Rahul, who came to appear for UPSC exam in Agamkuan police station area on Sunday morning, was shot by Nepali in the stomach for not giving him Rs 20.

On the other hand, under Bahadurpur ROB, Banarasi paan shopkeeper Sahil alias Raja was shot dead in the neck by Nepali, who fled after the crime. He also injured the railway worker inspecting the Rajendra Nagar rail yard by hitting him with the butt of the gun and fled with his mobile. Seeing the seriousness of the matter, the police have arrested the psycho killer Shubham alias Nepali on the basis of mobile dump data and CCTV footage.