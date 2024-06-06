Congress Working Committee To Firm Up Post Lok Sabha Polls Strategy June 8

New Delhi: To examine the outcomes of the recently finished Lok Sabha elections, whose results were declared on June 4, the Congress has set a meeting of its Working Committee on June 8. The meeting has been called by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who will also preside over it.

It is scheduled for June 8 at 11 AM at the Congress headquarters. According to sources, party leaders will evaluate the election results in detail.

“The Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting has been called by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge on June 8. A range of important party issues, the Lok Sabha poll results and the broad strategy over the coming days is likely to be discussed,” a senior All India Congress Committee (AICC) functionary said.

According to party insiders, the Congress leadership is excited over almost doubling of party seats in the Lok Sabha, from 52 in 2029 to 99 in 2024, and want to assess the factors that helped the grand old party achieve that feat despite several operational challenges, including blocking of party’s bank accounts by the Modi government.

Although Kharge gave a clarion call to all the regional parties, who wished to safeguard constitutional democracy, to join the opposition grouping after the INDIA bloc meeting on June 5, party insiders said the issue needed to be discussed within the top party body as well given the pivotal role the Congress would have to play over the coming days.

Also, the need to pursue the organisational revamp, which had been held up over the past year due to the five state polls in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram in 2023 and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, were likely to be discussed during the CWC meeting on June 8.

According to party insiders, as the Congress prepares to lead an aggressive opposition both inside the Parliament and outside of it, it was incumbent for the grand old party to decide who would be the Leader of the Opposition in the new Lok Sabha.

While a large segment within the party wants former party chief Rahul Gandhi to assume that position, given his consistent opposition to PM Modi over the past years, the key post may be given to another party MP.

“Obviously, the Congress will be more aggressive over the coming days against the Modi government. We have improved our tally in the Lok Sabha significantly and this will reflect during parliament sessions. However, at this point, I can’t say who would be the leader of the opposition. That decision is for the high command to take,” CWC member and newly elected MP from Katihar Lok Sabha seat in Bihar Tariq Anwar told ETV Bharat.

Party insiders said with leader of the Congress in the previous Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury losing his election from Berhampur in West Bengal, the choice for the key post had now come down to either Rahul Gandhi or Manish Tewari, Shashi Tharoor and Gaurav Gogoi.

As far as organisational revamp is considered, the party may discuss changing the state unit chiefs in Bihar, Telangana and Karnataka among other. At present Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is Telangana chief while deputy chief minister DK Shiv Kumar is Karnataka unit chief. Bihar unit chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh is now Rajya Sabha MP.