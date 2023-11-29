Sonpur: The world-famous Sonepur Mela played host to colourfully dressed Russian artists, who heaped praise on India's diversity and contrast. Artists from Russia also participated and spread warmth through their performance drawing a good number of crowd who applauded their recital.

According to the artists, India is a country of contrast. They could not hide the joy of being welcomed by locals. Russian artists were in full praise for locals' 'amiable behaviour'.They also liked the sights and scenes of Sonpur. Russian artist, Maria, said, "The place is very beautiful and the people here are very lovely. They are very friendly. India is a perfect country."

Cultural exchange between two countries:

The Indian Council for Cultural Relations, which comes under the Ministry of External Affairs of the Government of India, formulates policies and programmes related to India's foreign cultural relations. In this program, the main objective is to have cultural exchange with other countries and people, to establish relations with national and international organizations and to develop them.

A glimpse of Russian folk culture:

As many as 15 Russians belt out a dozen songs. They identified themselves as Tanya, Maria, Keshnia, Alexa, Anastasia and Saleva, who was part of a one-hour programme.

Country of Contrast:

After the programme, the artists from Russia looked glad. Alex and Nsateja said that there was a delay in their arrival. The people of Sonpur are also very nice. "India is the country of contrast. The people of India are very nice," Alex and Nsateja echoed in unison.