Ayodhya: Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, is set to witness a colourful event on Deepotsav. All arrangements are in place for the much-awaited 'shobha yatra'. Artists from across the country, dressed in traditional attires, waited to participate at the festival to celebrate Lord Ram's arrival in Ayodhya.

This time the Deepotsav is setting a record by lighting 24 lakh diyas. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will be attending the celebrations along with Governor Anandiben Patel and representatives from 41 countries.

The 'shobha yatra' will travel from Saket College to Ram Katha Park while various cultural programmes and folk dances would be showcased along the way. Artists from all states have gathered here to participate at the grand occasion. After the 'shobhayatra', there will be 'rajya tilak' ritual of Lord Ram in Ayodhya's Ram Katha Park. The Chief Minister will himself perform Lord Ram's 'rajya tilak'.

The next phase of the programme includes lighting of diyas for which more than 24 lakh lamps have been set up. The aarti of Maa Saryu and the grand fireworks show on the banks of Saryu Ghat are also a part of the programme.

The overall programme and sequence of events have been planned in line with the historical significance of Ayodhya. The entire place has been decorated in such a manner so as to give a feeling of the Treta Yuga (known as the great age). According to the ancient Puranic tradition, Lord Ram was born in the 24th Treta Yuga. The Ram Janmabhoomi has been decorated grandly along with the Darshan Marg