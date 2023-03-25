Patna: After the termination of Rahul Gandhi's membership following his conviction by a Surat court, political circles in Bihar are agog with speculation that the Congress MP's troubles would not end there. In the same Modi surname case, Rahul Gandhi would have to physically appear before the Patna court on April 12.

The Patna case was filed by BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi in 2019, the same year when the defamation case was filed in the Surat court. Amidst this, Sushil Modi strongly countered Congress leaders' criticism by asserting that Rahul Gandhi has been punished not for speaking the truth, but for insulting lakhs of backward people with the Modi surname.

Sushil Modi said that Congress curses EVMs after losing elections and points fingers at the judiciary, government and media when adverse decisions come. Rahul Gandhi should respect the judiciary by accepting the court's decision. Before Rahul Gandhi, more than 200 people including Lalu Yadav and Jayalalithaa had to lose their membership due to punishment in one or the other case. This is neither a new matter nor is Rahul Gandhi above the law.

Regarding the action taken against Rahul Gandhi, Sushil Modi said that those who are standing for the truth are being attacked and Congress itself is doing politics to strangle the truth. Sushil Modi asked whether backward caste people can be called 'thieves' in a democracy. Doesn't the constitution give the people of backward classes the right to go to higher positions? he asked.

Sushil Modi said that making unrestrained remarks about Prime Minister Modi's surname and not even apologizing is the height of Rahul Gandhi's arrogance. "He has been punished for this attitude. Rahul Gandhi and Congress are not able to digest the selection of backward caste Narendra Modi as PM. This is the reason why all the people of his caste were insulted by calling them thieves," Modi said.

The BJP MP flayed Congress for not coming to terms with its predicament. “Everyone is equal before the court of law in the country. They (Congress) are alleging that dictatorship has come into the country. Those who are immersed in corruption are saying that we were fighting against corruption. They are not ready to accept the court's decision," Sushil Modi said.

Rahul Gandhi's disqualification raised political temperatures in the country. Addressing an election meeting at Kolar in Karnataka in 2019, Rahul Gandhi made 'derogatory remarks' for which he was convicted in a Surat court. Gandhi allegedly passed remarks undermining 'Modi surname'. Rahul had purportedly said 'how can Modi be the surname of all the thieves."

Later, former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi lodged an FIR in Surat in 2019. The same year, Sushil Modi also lodged a defamation case in Patna. Now, Rahul Gandhi has been asked to be present physically before the Patna court on April 12 and give clarification on his statement. In the last hearing in Patna, Rahul got bail.