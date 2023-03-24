Surat (Gujarat) : After the Surat court sentenced him in the 'Modi surname' case, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi turned more casual than his usual self and surprised his party leaders once again. He came out of the court and went to a local restaurant but not a five-star hotel and enjoyed a delicious Gujarati meal. Along with party leaders and sympathisers, he visited the Sasuma restaurant and ate to his heart's content.

Surat court sentenced Rahul Gandhi to 2 years in the 2019 defamation case. However, after receiving this sentence, Rahul Gandhi spent some time with lawyers and completed the court procedures. Later, he changed his pre-arranged plan to go to a five-star hotel and, instead, walked into the local restaurant. There, he enjoyed Gujarati thali. Tuvar and mixed lentil vegetables impressed him so much that he ate several bowls.

The Congress party leaders and workers were also with him. He asked for Gujarati Bhakri, bread flavoured with cumin and ghee. Not only this, he relished several cups of tuvar and pulses. After the meal, he shook hands with the leaders and posed for photographs with the restaurant staff. Hotel owner Sanjay Gajera said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had come to eat food at his outlet.

The excited hotel owner said that the Congress MP especially asked for a special Gujarati thali. Gajera said that no one told them that Rahul Gandhi and the Congress leaders would come there to eat food. "We have heard that they are going to eat at another place, but they came here. They asked for Gujarati thali," he said.

Sanjay Gajera said there are two types of sweets in Gujarati thali. There was moong dal halwa with rabdi, a sweet pudding that was very dear to him. So on this plate too, he liked the vegetable of tuvar very much, a vegetable dish made from beans and peas. It is made from curd and gram flour. Its taste is sour, sweet and pungent. "We serve bhakri at dinnertime, but he asked for it in lunch as well," the hotel owner said.