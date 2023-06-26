Motihari (Bihar) : An encounter has taken place between police and dacoits in the Ghorasahan police station area of ​​the East Champaran district of Bihar. In this encounter, two dacoits were killed and three policemen have been injured. At present, the police are running a combing operation by laying siege to the encounter site. The injured policemen have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

According to police officials, live bombs are still lying in some areas of the encounter site and blood stains are visible. Blood stains are visible till the Nepal border. Because of this, some dacoits are also reported to have been injured. During the encounter, several rounds of bullets were fired from both sides, while the dacoits also exploded dozens of bombs. Police have also called a team of FSL (forensic science lab) and a Bomb Disposal Squad for investigation. The deceased dacoits are yet to be identified.

“Last night this encounter took place in Puranhiya village of Ghorasahan police station area. Some dacoits were killed, and some of our policemen are also injured, they have been sent for treatment. FSL and bomb disposal squad have been called, who found live bombs. They will be defused. At present the combing operation is going on," said Kantesh Kumar Mishra, SP.

The injured policemen have been brought to the Sadar Hospital for treatment. At the same time, the bodies of the dead dacoits have been sent for postmortem. Sadar ASP Shriraj, Sikarhana DSP and police of about a dozen police stations along with SP Kantesh Kumar Mishra are running the combing operation. The dacoits had an encounter with the police last night in Puranhiya village of the Ghorasahan police station area.