Gaya: In a major success in the anti-Naxal operations, security forces have claimed to have foiled a major destructive and violent conspiracy of the banned Naxalite organization by recovering a huge cache of arms and ammunition in Gaya district of Bihar, officials said on Tuesday. An official said that the recovery was made in Lutua area of Gaya district during a massive search operation following specific intelligence inputs.

A police spokesman said that a special team comprising CoBRA 205, CRPF 159 Battalion, STF and District Police was formed under the leadership of ASP campaign by Gaya SSP Ashish Bharti. The special team of security forces started the search operation in the forest area of Pandra of Lutua. In the subsequent search operation, 303 rifles, 100 cartridges of 7.62 mm were recovered hidden at one place, police said.

Security forces continued action on the basis of inputs and conducted a search operation at the other end of the Pandra hill, it added. As the searches were intensified, three powerful IEDs were also found hidden at another spot, which were defused by the security forces, said police. Police said that a tunnel built across the hill was also uncovered during the search operation which was probably used by the Naxalites as a hideout.

During the raid in the cave, the security forces recovered 13,800 detonators and backpacks kept in five plastic sacks, police said. Apart from this, four bundles of cordex wire, black military uniform of Naxalites, ammunition bag were also recovered from the spot, which were destroyed on the spot, police said. Security forces have also recovered two cellphones and two walkie talkie sets from the Naxalites' cave hideout.

According to the information, PLGA (Military Squad), the deadliest squad of the banned Naxalite organization CPI Maoist, used to hold meetings in the cave hideout. Ashish Bharti, SSP, Gaya said that the recovery of the huge cache of arms and ammunition shows that the Naxalites were preparing for a major attack on the security forces.

“The nefarious design of Naxalites has been foiled. The search operation against them is still going on," he said.