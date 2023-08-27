Dhamtari (Chhattisgarh): One Naxal was killed in an encounter that broke out between the Naxalites and the security forces in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district on Sunday, police said. The encounter took place in a Naxal-affected forest of Karipani village under the jurisdiction of Borai police station.

An anti-Naxalite operation was launched jointly by the DRG Dhamtari and DRG Gariaband last evening. During the operation, the Naxals came face to face with the security forces this morning. The Naxalites opened fire at the security forces and faced retaliation, police said. In a gunbattle that followed, one Naxalite suffered bullet injuries and died on the spot. The DRG jawans searched the area and recovered his body along with his weapon while the remaining of the Naxalites managed to escape into the dense forest.

After the incident, search operation has been intensified in the area. The identity of the slain Naxalite could not be ascertained till now, police said. His body has been sent to the district hospital.

"Search is underway for the Naxalites who have escaped. The joint team of DRG Dhamtari and DRG Gariaband had launched an operation since late last evening in which, an encounter broke out with Naxalites today morning," Prashant Thakur, SP Dhamtari said.

The Borai area is a Naxalite corridor and Naxalite commander Satyam Gawade is very active in the neighboring districts of Kanker, Gariaband and Odisha border. The Naxals use the Borai area of Dhamtari as a corridor to reach Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. Gobra Dalam, Sita Nadi Dalam along with the Mainpur Area Committee are active in this part of the state.

According to sources, Naxalite meetings are held at the Naxal-affected villages and villagers are persuaded to join their organisation. Thus, a constant search operation is underway in this area.